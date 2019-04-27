Convicted felon arrested with firearms and drugs in possession

By WCTV Eyewitness News

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- The Tallahassee Police Department arrested 31-year-old Xavier Givens while on patrol last night.

Officials were conducting patrols in reference to citizen complaints of criminal activity along South Meridian and Castlewood Drive. TPD says they conducted a traffic stop, but the driver pulled into a residental driveway, got out of the car, and walked away, ignoring police requests to stop, but was eventually detained.

After an on-scene investigation, officials located a 9mm handgun, cocaine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia inside the vehicle.

Police tell us that Givens is a convicted felon and is being charged for the gun and drugs.