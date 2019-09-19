Cooler weather arriving this weekend

By: Charles Roop - WCTV Pinpoint Weather

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- Tired of the heat? Ready to step outside without feeling the flame? There is some good news.

A backdoor cold front (meaning that it arrives from the northeast instead of the west or northwest) passed through the viewing area Thursday morning based on surface observations. Dewpoints in the 60s were observed as the front passed, meaning that drier air entered many locations in the Big Bend and South Georgia.

This front will allow for drier air, and more comfortable and seasonable temperatures to be in place. Instead of record-breaking high temperatures that the area has dealt with Tuesday and Wednesday, highs in the upper 80s are expected for Thursday with a partly cloudy sky in the afternoon.

Friday morning lows are expected to be in the upper 60s as the drier air sticks around. It will be another pleasant day Friday with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Some of the models are trying to bring enough low-level moisture to bring a very low chance of a stray shower in our eastern counties; otherwise, it will be a partly cloudy day.

Saturday and Sunday will be similar with dewpoints remaining in the 60s with a partly cloudy sky during the day and a very slight chance of a stray shower. Lows will be in the mid to upper 60s and highs in the upper 80s. The average high for Tallahassee is in the mid 80s with the lows in the mid 60s.

Enjoy it!

