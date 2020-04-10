Coping with tragedy in the age of coronavirus: A father shares his story

By: Jacob Murphey | WCTV Eyewitness News

April 10, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) – Hospitals are focusing their energy and resources on fighting the COVID-19 pandemic, but hospital rooms are still filled with people battling other illnesses or trying to recover from tragedy.

Coronavirus-related restrictions are affecting one family at Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare, rallying around an infant who was struck by a car.

On March 16, 16-month-old Oliver was in his stroller when a car struck him and his 45-year-old grandmother.

She didn't make it, and Oliver was rushed to the hospital with critical injuries. Police believe the driver swerved onto the sidewalk to avoid colliding with another car.

Michael Woodruff is Oliver's father. He shared his story with WCTV to remind drivers to always be responsible behind the wheel and play it safe. But his story also offers a glimpse at life in a hospital in the age of coronavirus.

On March 28, TMH joined other hospitals in enforcing a strict visitor policy. That meant only one visitor could be by Oliver's side. Michael's wife, Destiny, stayed at the hospital. Michael went two weeks before seeing his son again.

"It was hard," he said. "I couldn't sleep at night worrying what was going on. I didn't get as many updates as I wanted, but I knew his mom was there with him. He was safe. But it definitely was hard for me."

Woodruff was able to see Oliver again Friday, after his wife needed home rest due to a medical issue.

He said the TMH staff have been phenomenal, giving it their all at a tie when healthcare workers are risking their own health to show up to work. He said he understood why the visitation limits were in place.

Meanwhile, Oliver is improving every day. While many of the injuries will be with him forever, he is keeping the family going.

"He's a fighter, he's just like me," Woodruff said. He's pulling through like you wouldn't believe."

