First COVID-19 coronavirus death reported in northeast Florida

March 18, 2020
MIDDLEBURG, Fla. (ANJ) — A person has died from coronavirus in northeast Florida, according to Ascension St. Vincent's Clay County Hospital. The death happened at the hospital in Middleburg.
The hospital released this statement:
"It is with deep sadness that we confirm the loss of a patient due to COVID-19. Out of respect for the privacy of our patients, we cannot share further information. Our hearts and prayers are with the family of this patient and all the families and loved ones impacted by this illness in our community and across the world. Our infection control specialists continue to work closely with the Florida Department of Health and diligently explore and prepare avenues to detect, protect and respond, in accordance with the most current CDC recommendations and guidelines
For more information on coronavirus in the state, head to the Florida Department of Health's website.
