Coronavirus numbers rising in Florida

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

March 15, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida Department of Health is now reporting 106 positive cases of COVID-19 in Florida residents. The number of Florida residents diagnosed with COVID-19 and are in isolation outside of the Sunshine State sits at seven.



On Saturday, it was announced the death toll relating to COVID-19 was moved up to four Florida residents.

.@HealthyFla has confirmed the death of a previously-announced positive Florida #COVID19 case in Lee County. The individual was 77 years old. This was not a travel-related case. For total case count and more important information, visit https://t.co/e1S8bGG26U. — Florida Dept. Health (@HealthyFla) March 14, 2020

So far, FDH says they have 478 negative tests for the virus, with another 221 tests still pending. As of Sunday morning, 365 people were being monitored by FDH for possible COVID-19 symptoms.

According to the latest breakdown of cases from the FDH, there are six positive cases of COVID-19 in teenagers. Below is a breakdown of the other age categories from the FDH.



Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.