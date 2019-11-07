Correctional officer arrested for sexual battery involving juveniles

By: Julia Laude | WCJB20

November 7, 2019

MARION COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB)-- Marion County detectives have arrested a man for sexual battery involving juveniles.

Keith Mitchell Turner has been arrested on sexual battery, exhibition and two counts of molestation.

Deputies found out about the situation in August when the victim's family reported the abuse.

The victim had written a letter to the family saying the abuse started in 2012 when they were 8-years-old.

Detectives say there is a second victim and there could possibly be more.

"We are asking anyone who may potentially be a victim of Mr. Turner to please come forward. If you someone who could possibly be a victim please reach out to them. We want to follow all leads and make sure justice is served for the victims in this case,” said MCSO Public Information Officer Cecelia Koon.

In an unrelated case, Turner also is facing legal action from several inmates at the Lowell Correctional Facility.

Florida Department of Corrections Secretary Mark S. Inch said, “The Sheriff’s findings in this case against Mr. Turner are abhorrent and in complete contrast to the values and integrity held by our staff. We are moving forward with his immediate dismissal.”