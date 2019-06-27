Officer assaulted, inmate killed at Mayo prison

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

MAYO, Fla. (WCTV) -- The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating two violent incidents Wednesday at Mayo Correctional Institution in Lafayette County.

A corrections officer was seriously injured after an attack by two inmates. The same day, an inmate was found dead in a suspected homicide.

The Florida Department of Corrections says the officer was attacked by a pair of inmates using "improvised weapons."

Officials say security staff responded immediately and subdued the inmates.

The officer, who suffered serious injuries, was examined and treated by medical staff and transported to a local hospital for further treatment, according to corrections officials.

FDC says the officer has since been released from the hospital.

“We are grateful our officer is expected to make a full recovery. He showed extraordinary courage and his teammates are to be commended for their quick response. We appreciate our correctional officers who serve in this often-overlooked profession dedicated to public safety,” Secretary Mark Inch said.

Authorities say during the response to the assault, officers received information that a suspected inmate on inmate homicide had happened elsewhere in the prison.

Officers say they later found an inmate dead.

Authorities have not identified any of the inmates involved or the officer injured.

Officials are not releasing further details as the Florida Department of Law Enforcement continues to investigate.