Could changes be coming to food distributions in Leon County?

By: Sophia Hernandez | WCTV Eyewitness News

April 8, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- More than 1,500 food boxes were distributed Wednesday morning to thousands around the Capital City.

Second Harvest of the Big Bend shares that food insecurity in our community has been a greater problem now than ever before. A record number of families lined up in their cars to be fed at the 3rd Mega Food Distribution.

But local law enforcement says they may require some changes to keep volunteers and the public safe amid coronavirus concerns.

The parking lot of Bragg Memorial Stadium was covered in long, winding lines as thousands of cars waited to receive a box of fruits and vegetables.

Local distributors like Second Harvest hoped to reach their goal of over 1,500 boxes, while FarmShare fed around 700 people. These groups hope to continue to answer the need in our community, but local law enforcement, like the Leon County Sheriff's Office, is also concerned about the unintended consequences that large gatherings, such as food distributions may bring.

Julian Fogule was one of the hundreds of cars who pulled up to receive the free food. His car packed with his family and children, waiting for their box.

"We need that at our household," Fougle said.

Stephanie Sartalamacchia says she knows many are in short supply during this time.

She shares she has been laid off and she too waited in the slow procession of cars.

"We are running out of gas, but we have to do what we have to do, got kids at the house that are hungry," she said.

Carolyn Sharp has her backseat full of her grandchildren. She is watching over them, while they are not in school, receiving meals that would normally be provided to them. She knows the need is great not just for her family, but others who depend on school meals, "There is a need, if there (was not), they would not be here."

Second Harvest says that in the history of Leon County, they have never seen a need such as this.

Monique Ellsworth, the CEO of Second Harvest Big Bend, shares that is why they are doing this, "We know that right now there are people who are out of jobs and newly out of jobs, and children that are at home and are not being fed by the school system. And we need to make sure that as a community we rally behind the support necessary and make sure that our most vulnerable neighbors are taken care of."

Together with LCSO and Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare, Second Harvest has adopted the use of gloves, masks and sanitation stations to their food distributions.

They have also incorporated carts to keep volunteers at a distance from drivers, making the driver come out of their car to grab their box and place it in their vehicle. This allows the volunteer to not touch the vehicle or driver.

However Sheriff Walter McNeil says that there is still a possibility of unintended consequences.

"Anytime you have that large gathering of people, you're chances just expanded exponentially," Sheriff McNeil said. "And that is what we are talking about."

He says there are possible solutions that he has looked into such as conducting deliveries or pausing the distributions for up to two weeks.

His hope is that we continue our best efforts to try and 'flatten the curve'.

"200 cars show up," McNeil paints the scene, "We don't know where, Second Harvest and Farm Share can't control where those 200 people go from that big gathering and that is what we are concerned about."

These partners along with others will be meeting Thursday to come up with different ways to work together and alternatives to operations of these food distributions moving forward. All of them knowing that they need to serve while also being cautious.

Ellsworth comments, "We want to be able to impress upon them the importance of sanitation, so that these are as safe as possible."

McNeil furthers, "For us right now it is safety first, and saving lives first."

