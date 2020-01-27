Countries evaluate evacuation of citizens in virus epicenter

Countries with citizens in the central Chinese city that’s the epicenter of a viral outbreak are planning evacuations as the number of illnesses grow and China takes drastic measures to try to stop the spread of the virus.

Travelers from Beijing , wearing masks, arrive at Charles de Gaulle airport, north of Paris, early Monday, Jan. 27, 2020. France's government announced Sunday it will repatriate up to hundreds of French citizens from the Chinese city of Wuhan, the epicenter of a deadly new virus. (AP Photo/Kamil Zihnioglu)

China has cut transportation in several cities in Hubei province and is requiring some travelers to quarantine themselves.

France, Japan and the United States are trying to arrange charter flights to help citizens leave Wuhan, the city where the outbreak began last month.

Authorities in China reported 2,744 people sickened and 81 killed by the new coronavirus.

There are five confirmed cases of the virus in the United States. Two are in Southern California, and one each are in Washington state, Chicago and Arizona.

China has expanded sweeping efforts to contain the viral disease by postponing the end of this week’s Lunar New Year holiday to keep the public at home and avoid spreading the virus.

Mongolia closed its border with China, while Hong Kong and Malaysia announced they would bar entry to visitors from the mainland province at the center of the outbreak.

Travel agencies were ordered to cancel group tours nationwide.

Increasingly drastic anti-disease efforts began with the suspension last week of transport links to Wuhan, a city of 11 million people.

That lockdown has expanded to a total of 17 cities in Hubei province with more than 50 million people in the most far-reaching disease-control measures ever imposed.

With tens of millions of Chinese ordered to stay put and many others opting to avoid travel as the new coronavirus spreads, the travel sector around the globe is taking a heavy hit during the Lunar New Year, one of the biggest holiday seasons.

In Thailand, a favorite tropical destination for Lunar New Year travel, officials estimate potential lost revenue at 50 billion baht ($1.6 billion).

In Asia and much farther away, hotels, airlines, cruise operators and others who depend on big spending Chinese tourists are ruing their absence.

Tourism from China was already weakening even before the new virus forced much of the country into a standstill.

Shares have tumbled in early European trading after a bleak session in Asia as China announced sharp increases in the number of people affected by an outbreak of the potentially deadly virus.

In Paris, the CAC 40 dropped 1.9% while Germany’s DAX sank 1.8%.

Many Asian markets were closed Monday for Lunar New Year holidays, but Tokyo’s Nikkei 225 index sank 2%, while the benchmark in Thailand dropped 2.9%.

