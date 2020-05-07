Country Oaks Golf Course in Thomasville to reopen

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WCTV) — The city of Thomasville says the Country Oaks Golf Course will reopen on Friday, May 15. The course had been closed to the public since March 23.

The city says new policies have been established to keep players safe while they enjoy their time on the links.

“Some of the measures will include social distancing methods and other best-practices that are important for outdoor recreation facilities during this time," City Manager Alan Carson said. "The safe usage of Country Oaks will provide our community with an additional outlet for enjoyable outdoor exercise.”

Mike Owens, manager for parks, recreation & golf, said he and his staff consulted with golf courses throughout the region for guidelines on the course's reopening plan.

“The recommendations from the CDC (Centers of Disease Control), along with our research, has provided us with numerous measures that we are prepared to apply upon reopening our course,” Owens said. “The precautions we are implementing will not affect the overall golfing experience, however these steps are necessary for the health and safety of our guests.”

Owens said he will continue to monitor the recommended health and safety guidelines national and local health officials provide.

The course will use the following precautionary measures:

—Tee time reservations must be made electronically or by telephone

—Golfers should arrive no earlier than 15 minutes prior to their scheduled tee time

—Pro shop access will be limited to four people at a time

—Transactions for golf fees and the pro shop will be cashless

—High-touch areas such as restroom facilities and golf carts will have enhanced sanitizing procedures

—Touching golf holes and flags will be restricted.

—Bunker rakes, water coolers and other high-touch materials will be removed from the course

—The driving range will remain temporarily closed

—The course will be open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m

While the course was closed, city staff say they kept the course well-maintained. They also made upgrades to the course's pro shop.

Country Oaks Golf Course is a municipal golf course located at 6481 GA Highway 122. For more information or to reserve a tee-time, visit the course's website or call 229-225-4333.

