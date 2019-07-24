County Commissioner calls school grades across Leon County a 'crisis'

By: Lanetra Bennett | WCTV Eyewitness News

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- More than 60% of school children in Leon County's title one schools tested below grade level according to the Florida Department of Education.

Leon County Commissioner Bill Proctor is calling those numbers a crisis.

Proctor spoke out during a Wednesday press conference at the Leon County Courthouse, saying he's expecting over the next five years for every school on the southside to become an "A" school.

He also said beginning with next year, no school will be below a "C".

Commissioner Proctor says it's going to take hard work between schools, parents, churches and the community to get there.

Currently, he says, things are at a crisis level; 16 Leon County schools are "C" schools, three have received a "D".

Proctor says with 70% of southside residents reading below grade average, futures are at stake.

"These numbers are large and they tell you across the street, the legislature is building jails on the trajectory on what people are doing in this category on a third grade reading level," he said.

Leon County Schools Superintendent Rocky Hanna released the following statement Wednesday;