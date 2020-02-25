County Commissioners vote to continue COCA funding

By: Monica Casey | WCTV Eyewitness News

February 25, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- Tuesday was a full house at the Leon County Commission Meeting.

The county, who was considering possible changes in funding for the Council on Culture and Arts, or COCA, voted to renew it for five more years on Tuesday.

Monday, COCA told WCTV that a loss in county funding would hurt their ability to help the art community.

Before public comment started with a packed room, a County Commissioner made a motion to continue funding the organization.

County Commissioner Kristin Dozier told WCTV before the meeting that she thinks COCA is making progress.

"There are elements of tourism and arts and culture funding

that overlap for sure. They should be working together, we've

been building that in recent years," Dozier said. "But the mission of the two organizations is different."

A different option the county is considering; bringing the art grant distribution into the tourism department. But, the way things are going Tuesday, it's a high probability COCA gets another five-year deal.