Here are what local districts are doing to help feed kids

By: Brandon Spencer | WCTV Eyewitness News

March 14, 2020

(WCTV) -- With schools in our region closing for an extended period due to COVID-19, WCTV is finding out which school districts have made arrangements to feed their students during the break.

More school districts may make updates over time but as of now there are at least five counties in both Florida and South Georgia that have made announcements about their plans to help feed students.

Florida

The Jackson County School District said that after two conference calls with the Florida Department of Agriculture, they have submitted an application and letter of intent with plans to feed as many kids as possible. They are currently waiting on approval.

In Leon county, superintendent Rocky Hanna announced that hundreds have reached out asking how they can assist with feeding students.

In a video posted to the district's Facebook page, Hanna said that Second Harvest is stepping in to help. According to the Facebook page, this partnership helps "provide nutritious food for up to 10,000 food insecure Leon County school children during the COVID-19 pandemic school closures, scheduled to take place March 23-27."

South Georgia

The Grady County School District said that they will be providing breakfast and lunch at 14 locations for free for anyone from birth to 18 years old in school. For the adults out of school, they can purchase the two meals for $5. These locations will be announced on Monday.

In Lowndes County, their school district said that three churches have volunteered to provide free food for students. Redland Baptist Church is allowing community members to come pick up phone on Tuesday, March 17th from 7 am - 11 am and Thursday, March 19th from 7 am -11 am.

Crossroads Baptist Church say that you can pick up a bag of food Wednesday March 18 from 10-2 or until the food is gone, in the Hahira Elementary School Parking lot. Finally, Abundant Life Church of God will be distributing food bags to families on Tuesday, March 17, from 5 pm - 8 pm.

In Thomas county, the school system's Facebook page has a survey asking parents about ways they can help their kids during the break.

They also listed items available for distribution for each grade on Monday and Tuesday of next week.

WCTV will continue to update this list as more school districts announce plans.