Couple arrested on dozens of child molestation charges in Worth Co.

By: Krista Monk | WALB News 10

February 10, 2020

WORTH COUNTY, Ga. (WALB) -- A South Georgia couple has been arrested are facing a combined 31 charges in a child molestation case in Worth County, according to Sheriff Don Whitaker.

Whitaker told WALB News 10 that Winfred McCollum, 43, and Sonya McCollum, 45, were both arrested at their home in the 1000 block of North Isabella Street Monday evening after a week-long investigation by Worth County Sheriff’s Office investigators and the Georgia Division of Family and Children Services.

Winfred is facing a total of 16 charges which include aggravated sexual battery, sodomy, rape, child molestation, sexual battery against a child under the age of 16 and more. All of which are felonies, according to the Worth County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office reported that Sonya is facing 15 charges which include aggravated sexual battery, sodomy, aggravated child molestation and child molestation. All of her charges are also felonies.

Whitaker said that the two have not currently been given a bond. The sheriff said they are scheduled to see the magistrate judge Tuesday.

This is a developing story and WALB News 10 is working to get the couple’s mugshots. We will update this story as soon as more information comes in.