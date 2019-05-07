Court TV pounds gavel again as all-trial channel is reborn

By: Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) - Court TV is ending its long recess.

The channel for legal junkies that thrived during the trial-crazy 1990s comes back from the dead after more than a decade Wednesday amid a true-crime craze that its backers hope will launch it into a long new life.

Managing editor John Alleva says the timing could not be better for long-form, deep-dive coverage of court stories of the kind Court TV once provided of the Menendez brothers and O.J. Simpson trials.

The new Court TV, which will be available over the air and on some cable providers, will focus on big cases such as the forthcoming New York sexual assault trial of Harvey Weinstein. But, it will also focus on little-known cases that were just as important to the original network.