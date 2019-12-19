Fla. Supreme Court clears way for minimum wage referendum

By: Edan Schultz | WCTV Eyewitness News

December 19, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- The Florida Supreme Court has cleared the way for voters to decide if the minimum wage should gradually rise to $15 per hour through a ballot referendum next year.

The proposed constitutional amendment would establish the minimum wage at $10 an hour starting September 30, 2021. It would then increase a dollar an hour every year after that, ultimately reaching $15 an hour in September 2026.

Beyond that, the wage would be adjusted each year based on the rate of inflation.

Justices found the proposed ballot question met the single subject requirement and that the summary was clear and accurately described the issue at hand.

Backers of the fair wage amendment have already submitted enough signatures, guaranteeing it a spot on the 2020 ballot.

You can read the full language for the constitutional referendum here:



MINIMUM WAGE. Employers shall pay Employees Wages no less than the Minimum Wage for all hours worked in Florida. Six months after enactment, the Minimum Wage shall be established at an hourly rate of $6.15. Effective September 30th, 2021, the existing state Minimum Wage shall increase to $10.00 per hour, and then increase each September 30th thereafter by $1.00 per hour, until the Minimum Wage reaches $15.00 per hour on September 30th, 2026. On September 30th of 2027 that-year and on each following September 30th, the state Agency for Workforce Innovation shall calculate an adjusted Minimum Wage rate by increasing the current Minimum Wage rate by the rate of inflation during the twelve months prior to each September 1st using the consumer price index for urban wage earners and clerical workers, CPI-W, or a successor index as calculated by the United States Department of Labor. Each adjusted Minimum Wage rate calculated shall be published and take effect on the following January 1st. For tipped Employees meeting eligibility requirements for the tip credit under the FLSA, Employers may credit towards satisfaction of the Minimum Wage tips up to the amount of the allowable FLSA tip credit in 2003.

