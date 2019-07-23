Court documents show $6 million was paid to Neil Armstrong's family in alleged wrongful death

By: Associated Press

July 23, 2019

CINCINNATI (AP) -- Court documents show that an Ohio hospital paid the estate of astronaut Neil Armstrong $6 million to settle allegations that post-surgical complications led to his 2012 death.

Documents filed with the Hamilton County Probate Court in Cincinnati say the 2014 settlement went to 10 family members, including Armstrong's two sons, and his sister, brother and six grandchildren.

The New York Times, which first reported the story Tuesday, said Armstrong's sons, Mark and Rick, contended that care provided by Mercy Health-Fairfield Hospital cost their father his life.

The 50th anniversary of Neil Armstrong's first steps on the moon was celebrated Saturday.

The hospital declined to offer specifics, saying "the public nature of these details is very disappointing."

Messages were left for Armstrong's widow and sons.

