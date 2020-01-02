Appeals court makes ruling in FSU hazing death case

By: Julie Montanaro | WCTV Eyewitness News

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) — The First District Court of Appeals has just issued a ruling in the Andrew Coffey hazing case.

It reversed a circuit judge’s decision to dismiss felony hazing charges against Pi Kappa Phi fraternity members Luke Kluttz, Anthony Oppenheimer and Anthony Petagine and affirmed the judge’s decision to allow prosecutors to proceed with misdemeanor charges.

The trio had appealed the charges against them in connection with Coffey’s death. The three were among nine charged after Coffey died of alcohol poisoning at an off campus fraternity party in November 2017.

Five fraternity members have already entered pleas in the case. Clayton Muehlstein’s case has been on hold awaiting the outcome of this appeal.

“I’m obviously pleased with the DCA ruling and I am looking forward to proceeding with the trial against them,” State Attorney Jack Campbell said.

Campbell said he'll be analyzing the ruling in the days ahead. He says it could take 30 days or more before the DCA remands the case and a judge can set a new trial date.

"It's certainly significant," Campbell said. "Clearly, the Florida legislature has given us a hazing statute and the First DCA opinion says it should be and can be enforced by the state. We will continue to prosecute hazing as defined by the legislature and interpreted by the courts.”

We are reaching out to all three defense attorneys for comment about what this means for the case moving forward.

Luke Kluttz's attorney Don Pumphrey said, "We’ll have to let the appellate attorneys analyze it and see if they want to take it to the Florida Supreme Court.”

