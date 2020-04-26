Covid-19 affecting livelihoods, one couple is finding the silver lining

By: Sophia Hernandez | WCTV Eyewitness News

April 26, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) – The coronavirus pandemic is not only affecting businesses and events, but also livelihoods. One local couple, has been through it all, but still has managed to find the silver lining.

"We have gone through A to Z and back again in what we are going to do." Those are the words of Chase Williams. The soon to be senior at Florida State University is in the ROTC program. He and his fiancée, Analee Whiddon said that 2020 was the year of new beginnings. Chase spent this semester taking mostly online classes, to prepare and plan for their wedding that was set for May 3.

Analee had similar plans, "She took this semester off also to plan for the wedding and to make more money for it work full time," but then Chase says the unexpected happened, "and then losing her job because she works for the school system, about half way through the semester that did not help with it."

He further says, "She hasn't been able to work since then, and has not been able to get a job either. Neither of us have really been able to get a job, I'm a waiter and I am working one day a week."

The financials and unexpected burdens, Chase states have been challenging for the couple, "Honestly I was in denial in the beginning I was like we are going to have our wedding no matter what and then realizing that was kind of naïve."

But the young pair say they are taking it day by day, "We are still going to get married in the near-future, and it may not be the big wedding that we wanted, but what matters is us two getting married for eternity," expresses Chase, "and that's what we are focusing on that is the silver lining."

While the couple still plans to say 'I do', their dream day has yet to happen, "We are just not going to worry about it right now, just let the stress go away for the time being and then definitely in the future if that is something we want to do, take a look at that," states Chase.

The future Mr. and Mrs. Williams hope to finish school come fall. As for what the future holds, Chase says they are ready for what life throws at them, "Just roll with the punches I guess, it happened and just allow it to run it's course."

The pair was supposed to get married May 3 in Thomasville. With their families living in different area codes, they have decided to wait and see.

