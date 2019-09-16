Crane crashes on home on Slash Pine Lane

By: WCTV Eyewitness News
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) — A crane crashed on a home in the 2900 block of Slash Pine Lane on Monday.
According to the crane company, the ground gave way while the crane tried to remove a tree from the ground, causing it to fall on the house. The company said the tree removal service hired them to get the tree out of the yard.
A crane fell on another home in Tallahassee two weeks ago.
This is a developing story, and will be updated with the latest information WCTV reporters gather at the scene.
