Crane falls on home in Tallahassee

By: Lanetra Bennett | WCTV Eyewitness News

September 5, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) — Crews are still working on clean up and repairs after a large crane fell on top of a house Wednesday.

The crane was in the neighborhood to remove a tree at the home in a neighborhood just off Thomasville Road, near the end of the road.

Officials have not let people close enough to the house to see which house has suffered the damage.

Neighbors, however, say they heard the damage could be pretty bad and say they hear it isn't a pretty sight.

"It's a shame," said Michael Ragan, a neighbor. "This is the second house in this neighborhood that's gotten destroyed. When Hurricane Hermine came in, two houses down from my dad's house, a pine tree went right through the middle of it."

WCTV has reached out to the company name that can be seen on one of the cranes, but have not hard back.

Officials have not reported any injuries.