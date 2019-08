By: WCTV Eyewitness News

August 22, 2019 - Updated

MIDWAY, Fla. (WCTV) -- The Florida Highway Patrol says the inside line has reopened following a crash with injuries on I-10 westbound at milemarker 193.

FHP says at least seven passenger vehicles and about three commercial vehicles were involved in the wreck.

The crash originally blocked all lanes of traffic.

Troopers are still investigating the crash pending accuracy and all drivers and vehicles involved.

This is a developing story.