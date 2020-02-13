Old Bainbridge Road reopens after 5 vehicle crash

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

February 13, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) — Old Bainbridge Road has reopened after a multi-vehicle crash forced traffic to turn around about two miles from the U.S. 27 intersection.

The Florida Highway Patrol is leading the investigation, and deputies from the Leon County Sheriff's Office were on scene as well. Troopers on scene say five vehicles were involved in the crash.

The crash happened near Rolling Oak Trail. The road opened back up around 4:05 p.m.

It appears a small semi trailer was one of the vehicles in the crash, based on what a WCTV reporter can see at the scene. Our reporter says he also saw Florida Fish and Wildlife, fire and utility workers in a bucket truck in the area.

