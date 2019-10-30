Crash closes I-10 west at exit 225

WCTV Eyewitness News

October 30, 2019

DRIFTON, FL (WCTV) – Florida Highway Patrol is reporting a crash on Interstate 10 west at exit 225. The initial report was made at 9:20 p.m. (10/29) and last updates at 12:02 a.m. (10/30).

We have not been able to confirm any injuries or the number of cars involved.

Florida 511 is also reporting the accident on their website with a severity of "Major."

Motorists are urged to find an alternate route until the crash scene is cleared.

