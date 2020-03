By: WCTV Eyewitness News

March 8, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla (WCTV) - Tallahassee Police are investigating an early morning crash on Miccosukee Road between Teal Lane and Surgeons Drive. The crash was first reported around 4:50 a.m.

Right now, WCTV can confirm one person was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police had to close Miccosukee Road while utility crews fixed a damaged pole.

