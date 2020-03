By: WCTV Eyewitness News

March 3, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) — The Tallahassee Police Department says a crash on North Monroe Street has caused part of the road to close.

TPD says northbound lanes on North Monroe Street are closed from John Knox to Sharer roads. Additionally, Allen Road is closed from the Center of Tallahassee to YouFit, the department says.

TPD says drivers should avoid the area.

