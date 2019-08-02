Crash in Liberty County leaves one man with critical injuries

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

LIBERTY COUNTY, Fla.-- An early morning crash leaves one man in the hospital suffering from critical injuries.

The crash happening on Friday morning around 6 on County Road 379 southbound.

The driver, 18-year-old Kenndrick Lane Kent, made a sharp left turn, causing the vehicle to slide and spin into other lanes of the road.

The truck then hit a culvert and several trees before finally coming to a rest in the front yard of a person's residence.

Kent was transported to Tallahassee Memorial Hospital and is being treated for unspecified critical injuries.