Crash involving a TPD Squad Car closes N. Monroe southbound

By WCTV Eyewitness News

October 26, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- A crash involving a Tallahassee Police car shuts down southbound lanes on North Monroe Street at Perkins Rd. That's near Lake Jackson.

TPD confirmed three cars were involved in the crash. A police patrol car suffered significant damage, although the officer was not injured.

Another driver involved in the incident was taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Our crew on scene observed a blue sedan with its front severely damaged, blocking the intersection of Monroe and Perkins Rd.

Officials say it happened around 4:30 p.m. Saturday. As of last check, southbound traffic was forced to cut through a nearby school and use Old Bainbridge Rd as a detour.

