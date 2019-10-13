Crash involving state trooper leaves two injured

By WCTV Eyewitness News

October 13, 2019

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) -- The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a crash involving a state trooper on U.S. 90 at Baya Avenue.

FHP says the trooper was stopped at a red light on U.S. 90 westbound, when another vehicle also heading westbound, driven by 27-year-old Christy Moore of Mulberry, failed to stop, hitting the back of the state troopers car.

Troopers say Moore was transported to the hospital and is being treated for serious injuries, and the trooper is currently being treated for minor injuries.

Investigators are looking into possible factors that could have contributed to the crash.

