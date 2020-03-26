Crash on Capital Circle NE blocks southbound lanes

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

March 26, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) — A crash on Capital Circle NE Thursday morning caused southbound traffic to backup. The Tallahassee Police Department responded to the scene and directed traffic as one southbound lane was closed.

According to police, the crash happened across from Momentum Fitness, near Lonnbladh Road, around 7:36 a.m.

Two vehicles were involved in the crash: a Ford pickup truck and a Mazda sedan. The drivers suffered minor injuries and were taken to a local hospital for evaluation, TPD said.

The tow truck arrived to the scene around 8:40 a.m. TPD says the road reopened at 8:43 a.m.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.