By WCTV Eyewitness News

July 6, 2019

LEON COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) -- The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a crash on I-10 Westbound that left the inside lane blocked.

Troopers say the accident involved two vehicles, but no injuries are being reported at this time. The inside lane of I-10 West will be blocked until the scene has been cleared.