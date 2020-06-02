Crash with injuries on I-10 at Mahan Drive closes lanes

By: WCTV Eyewitness News
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) — A crash that caused injuries on I-10 West near exit 209 has closed multiple lanes of traffic.
According to the Florida Highway Patrol online traffic map, troopers were sent to the scene around 1 p.m. Tuesday.
As of 1:25 p.m., there was only one westbound lane open on I-10.
Mahan Drive is off of exit 209.
It is unclear how many people were hurt in the crash, or how serious their injuries are.
