By: WCTV Eyewitness News

April 10, 2019

LIVE OAK, Fla. (WCTV) -- The Florida Highway Patrol is reporting a crash with injuries and a roadblock on I-10 westbound east of mile marker 283 in Live Oak. The crash has left all westbound lanes blocked.

As of 6:50 p.m., all westbound lanes remain blocked.

There has been no word on how many people or cars are involved or what the extent of any injuries are.

A helicopter has come to the scene to transport at least one victim.

This is a developing story.