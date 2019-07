By: WCTV Eyewitness News

July 3, 2019

GADSDEN COUNTY, Fla. – Florida Highway Patrol responded to a crash on I-10 near mile marker 68 that has left one person dead.

FHP responding to that crash around 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday afternoon.

The crash caused traffic delays in the area.

One witness saying that the traffic was backed up for a couple of miles.

Drivers are asked to use caution when driving in the area.

This is a developing story