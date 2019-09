By: WCTV Eyewitness News

September 6, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — A car crash near the intersection of North Monroe Street and Spoonwood Drive caused power lines to come down, the Tallahassee Police Department said.

The accident happened around 4:27 p.m., according to Tallahassee Online Police Statistics.

Crews are working to clear the power lines now.

