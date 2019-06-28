Crash report highlights dangerous intersections in Valdosta

By: Emma Wheeler | WCTV Eyewitness News

June 28, 2019

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) -- Transportation officials are pointing out crash hot spots across Valdosta.

The Valdosta-Lowndes Metropolitan Planning Organization has released its latest crash report, detailing where in the area records the highest cash rates.

"It's not surprising, it's always busy going to school in the morning."

That's what Parker Meadors said about the intersection of St. Augustine Road and Norman Drive. The area reports the highest crash rates in Valdosta, with more than 200 crashes in the last four years.

"I almost got in to an accident like last week, because this dud was trying to pull out in front of me," said Brandon Shell, another driver when asked about the intersection. "It's just very hectic with all the traffic."

Just one block down, St. Augustine Rd. and Gornto Rd. ranked third in highest crashes, with more than 160 since 2014.

The crash report is used as a resource for local municipalities across South Georgia to identify infrastructure or safety concerns, and what changes need to be made to prevent crashes.

It also notes what types of crashes, what time of year they occur and how local regions match up to state statistics.

Several of the top locations have changes safety changes already in the works, like improvements to the intersection and added lanes.

Some drivers said the added safety measures can't come soon enough.

"There could be some better jobs there to make people who don't know the area, making it feel a little safer," said Justin Walker. Walker recently moved to the area and said he's already noticed the hectic areas.

The full crash report can be found on the VLMPO website.

The report is updated every year, including data from the previous five years. It also helps local municipalities update long term transportation plans all across South Georgia.