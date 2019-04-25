Crash shuts down portion of I-75 in Lowndes County

By: Dave Miller | WALB

April 25, 2019

VALDOSTA, GA (WALB) -- The Lowndes County Emergency Management Agency has issued a ‘Code Red Alert’ for traffic on Interstate 75.

Officials said the highway is currently closed southbound due to an accident near the 26-mile marker, backing up, by some reports, almost to Tifton.

While crews are working as quickly as possible to reopen the road, the extent of the cleanup means it will take some time. Anyone traveling in the area is urged to find a different route to get to your destination.

“Because most people are using Highway 41 as a detour, many of the roads that run parallel to the interstate are also heavily congested. Local law enforcement and transportation officials are asking that unless you have no other option and must be in the area, please help minimize congestion by avoiding these areas until traffic can resume normally,” the alert said. “Keep in mind that once the accident scene is cleared it usually takes several hours for normal traffic flow to fully resume so your cooperation in minimizing traffic as much as possible is greatly appreciated.”

EMA asks that you do not dial 911 as a result of receiving this alert or for non-emergency traffic information. They said 911 should be used only in those cases where you need assistance from local first responders such as law enforcement, fire department or emergency medical services.

