June 10, 2020

SUWANNEE COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) -- Suwannee County Fire and Rescue says its crews are responding to a crash with injuries on I-10 West near mile marker 287.

A semi and a van are the vehicles involved, and crews are working to get a trapped person out of one of the vehicles, Suwannee Fire and Rescue says.

The department is asking drivers to avoid the area.

