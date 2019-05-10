Injuries reported after crash on US-90 in Tallahassee

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- The Florida Highway Patrol is on the scene of a crash with injuries on West Tennessee Street (US-90) at Geddie Road in Tallahassee.

FHP, the Leon County Sheriff's Office, Tallahassee Police, and EMS responded to the crash at 1:55 p.m. Friday.

A Nissan SUV sustained significant damage to the driver's side. A box truck also appears to have been involved.

Injuries have been reported, but we do not know the extent or the number of people hurt at this time.