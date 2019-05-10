Injuries reported after crash on US-90 in Tallahassee

Posted:

By: WCTV Eyewitness News
May 10, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- The Florida Highway Patrol is on the scene of a crash with injuries on West Tennessee Street (US-90) at Geddie Road in Tallahassee.

FHP, the Leon County Sheriff's Office, Tallahassee Police, and EMS responded to the crash at 1:55 p.m. Friday.

A Nissan SUV sustained significant damage to the driver's side. A box truck also appears to have been involved.

Injuries have been reported, but we do not know the extent or the number of people hurt at this time.

 
Comments are posted from viewers like you and do not always reflect the views of this station. powered by Disqus