Crawfordville boy gets bionic arm thanks to community donations

By: Fletcher Keel | WCTV Eyewitness News

October 30, 2019

CRAWFORDVILLE, Fla. (WCTV) -- Back in June, WCTV told you about a 10-year-old named Aidan, who was attempting to raise money in order to get a bionic arm.

On Wednesday, he was officially fitted with one.

WCTV first brought you Aidan's story on June 21, and in over a week of it's airing, viewers donated over $10,000 to his GoFundMe page to help him get it.

Aidan's doctor tells WCTV he is the first person in Florida to be fitted with the newly approved Hero Arm.

"It's been worth the wait!" Aidan said. "Thank you for supporting my dream."