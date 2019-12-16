New 'Creating Connections' art exhibit on display at Florida Capitol

By: Lanetra Bennett I Eyewitness News

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- "Creating Connections" is the name of the latest art exhibit at the Florida Capitol.

Presented by Arts4All, the exhibit features the work of Florida artists of all abilities.

Executives say the message is that art is powerful, anyone can create it, and people of all abilities should have access, opportunity, and inclusion.

Gordon Palmer is one of the artists with a group called Wheelchair Highway Men. They have two pieces on display at the exhibit. The group takes photographs of nature.

"Using drones that we can get out and get around and see everything, everywhere just like a person would in a canoe or a kayak or whatever," Palmer said.

One particular piece is called "It's Possible to See Without Sight". The artists are blind.

You can find the full exhibit on the 22nd floor of the Capitol. It will be on display through January 29th.

