By: WCTV Eyewitness News

November 30, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) --- TPD's Financial Crimes Unit is investigating Credit Card Fraud and Identity Theft which occurred at Esposito’s located at 2724 Capital Circle NE.

According to officials, the subject utilized a counterfeit credit card to purchase items on November 3, 2019 valued over $1200.

If you have information, please contact Investigator Kenny Pinkard at 850-891-4395.

