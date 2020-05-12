Crews battle fire in Wakulla County for second day

By: Elizabeth Millner | WCTV Eyewitness News

May 12, 2020

WAKULLA COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) -- Crews still working the scene of a fire that has charred more than 400 acres in Wakulla County.

Crews have been on the scene since Monday after the call came in a little after 12 pm.

As of Tuesday afternoon, fire officials said it is still an active fire.

Birk Roseman, the district ranger at the Apalachicola National Forest, shared video of just how intense the fire was.

Fast forward to Tuesday; the smoke and fire could still be seen into the afternoon.

A helicopter was also seen flying over the area and dumping water on the flames.

Roseman says it’s all because of the dry air and lack of rain making conditions apt for fires.

“No matter what one day after rain Florida is always in fire season so just ask the public and businesses to take extra precaution, 365 days a year to keep structures and personal safety in the best possible place,” said Roseman.

The crews had fire lines placed around the north, south, east, and west of the area as they continue to fight the blaze.

Fire officials say there are no injuries or damage to structure reported.

