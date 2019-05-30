Crews battle wildfires near Tallahassee

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

May 30, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) – The US Forest Service and the Florida Forest Service are battling two wildfires just west of Tallahassee.

The US Forest Service says the Sand Fly Fire is burning in the northeast corner of the Apalachicola National Forest, west of the Silver Lake Recreation Area in Leon County.

The fire has charred approximately 182 acres and is 40 percent contained. The cause is under investigation.

There is also an approximately 10-acre fire on private land nearby, being managed separately by the Florida Forest Service.

The Florida Highway Patrol issued a warning about visibility in the area, saying smoke has moved slowly into Tallahassee city limits. The mixture of smoke and fog can be a visibility concern to some drivers. Officials are asking drivers to travel completely off of the roadway and then come to a stop.