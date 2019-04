By: WCTV Eyewitness News

April 23, 2019

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) -- Jefferson County Fire Rescue is reminding residents to be mindful of fire prevention after a brush fire broke out on Monday afternoon.

The fire was reported on Watermill Road in Jefferson County.

Crews from JCFR, the Lloyd Volunteer Fire Department, the Wacissa Volunteer Fire Department and Florida Forestry helped to put out the flames.