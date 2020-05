By: WCTV Eyewitness News

May 11, 2020

WAKULLA COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) -- The Florida Forest Service says they are on the scene of a 300-400-acre fire in northwest Wakulla County Monday.

Officials say the cause of the fire is under investigation.

FFS says Wakulla County Fire Rescue is assisting to provide structure protection along Smith Creek Highway at County Road 375.

This is a developing story. WCTV is sending a reporter to the scene.