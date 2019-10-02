Motorcylist killed in Brooks County crash

BROOKS COUNTY, Ga. (WCTV) -- A motorcycle driver is dead after a collision with a truck on Highway 133 between Valdosta and Morven.

Georgia State Patrol says it happened around 11 Wednesday morning.

Troopers say the truck driver was trying to make a u-turn when the truck went into the other lane of traffic, colliding with the motorcycle.

GSP says the truck driver was not hurt and there are no signs of impairment.

Troopers along with the Brooks County sheriff's office blocked off one lane of traffic as they worked the accident.

They were on scene for about two hours before clearing the crash.

Investigators are not releasing names of those involved until next of kin have been notified.