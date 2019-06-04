Crews preparing for lightning strikes as five wildfires burn

By: Aubrey Brown | WCTV Eyewitness News

June 4, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) – Firefighters are standing by in the Apalachicola National Forest as predicted lightning Tuesday afternoon could cause new fires to ignite.

According to the U.S. Forest Service, the forecast calls for thunderstorms, but they are not expected to drop enough rain to control five wildfires that are burning in Leon and Wakulla counties. However, lightning from the thunderstorms could spark new fires. Fire personnel and aircraft are prepared to respond quickly to any new blazes.

Officials say the wildfires currently burning in the forest will continue to smolder until the area sees significant rainfall. No homes or structures have been damaged or lost to the fires at this time.

More information on the wildfires that are currently burning can be found below:

Brown House Fire, Wakulla County FL: The Brown House Fire is currently 217 acres and 75 percent contained. The lightning-caused fire started on May 28, 2019. The fire is east of Forest Service Road 309, northeast of Forest Service Road 348. Today, firefighters will work on controlling re-burned areas and cooling down hot spots.

Diamond Fire, Wakulla County FL: The Diamond Fire is 134 acres and 75 percent contained. The lightning-caused fire started on May 28, 2019. The fire is slightly northwest of the Brown House Fire, south and east of Forest Service Road 306 near Forest Service Road 306-C. Aircraft will continue to monitor the fire for any changes in activity and personnel will respond as needed.

360G Fire, Leon County FL: The 360G Fire is 521 acres and 75 percent contained. This lightning-caused fire started on May 28, 2019. The fire is northeast of the Diamond Fire, northeast of Forest Service Road 360 at Forest Service Road 360G. Fire personnel are patrolling the fire today, paying special attention to its northeast corner.

Sand Fly Fire, Leon County FL: The Sand Fly fire is 147 acres and 80 percent contained. The fire started on May 29, 2019, and the cause is under investigation. The fire is in the northeast corner of the forest, west of Silver Lake Recreation Area. An approximately 10-acre spot on private land is being managed separately by the Florida Forest Service. Aircraft will monitor the fire for any changes with personnel standing by to respond as needed.

Lost Fire and Otter Fire, Leon County FL: The Lost Fire (9 acres) and Otter Fire (3 acres), both caused by lightning, started on May 31, 2019. Both fires are 100 percent contained. The Lost Fire will be monitored by air today with personnel ready to respond as needed. Otter Fire crews will be working on mop-up and control operations.