Crews respond to wildfire near Capital Circle and Crawfordville Road

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

March 2, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) — Crews are working to put out a wildfire on Apalachicola Forest land along Capital Circle, according to the Florida Forest Service.

The fire, which is just east of Crawfordville Road, is affecting about 10 acres of land, the forest service says. Crews on scene tell WCTV that the fire is "mostly under control."

The U.S. Forest Service is on its way to the scene as well, since the fire is on federally owned land.

Florida Forest Service crews on scene told WCTV they were actually on their way to a prescribed burn over on Tram Road when they got the call from the Tallahassee Fire Department to reroute to the wildfire.

Crews were not able to tell WCTV what time the fire started. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

