UPDATE: One dead, one in hospital, one still missing after boat sinks off Alligator Pt.

October 21, 2019

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) -- The U.S. Coast Guard confirms one of three people on board a boat that sank off Alligator Point has died.

The Coast Guard located the victim early Monday after searching overnight. They were found unresponsive in the water.

A second person found at the same time was alive and taken to the hospital. A third crew member is still missing and the Coast Guard continues its search, along with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

FWC first discovered the partially submerged 49-foot vessel Sunday evening, about 4 nautical miles south of Alligator Point.

A Coast Guard spokesperson says the boat last made contact with authorities off the Atlantic Coast of Florida near Cape Canaveral.

The privately owned boat was going from Cape Canaveral to New Orleans via the intra-coastal waterway, according to the Coast Guard. The owner was one of the three people on board

The Coast Guard is using two helicopters and two boat crews during the search.

